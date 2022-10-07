…launches Entrepreneurs Multipurpose Cooperative Society

With mass exodus of young Nigerians for greener pastures outside the shores of Nigeria, a professional body, Institute of Professional Industrialists and Management Development (IPIMD), yesterday pointed unlocking potential of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, is highly needed to create massive jobs for the teeming youth population.

The Chairman, IPIMD, Felix Achibiri, stated this while reading an address as the Chairman of 2022 Entrepreneurs Empowerment Summit with theme, ‘Empowering the Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneurs through a Dedicated Cooperative Society’.

Achibiri stressed emphatically that MSMEs remains the powerhouse for employment generation, and added that it is very cardinal to find sustainable means of engaging young Nigerians as a panacea to the high rate of unemployment in the country.

The Summit which was organized by the IPIMD in collaboration with the Raw Materials Research and Development Commission called for improved funding and support for Nigeria’s Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneurs(MSMEs).

The Summit emphasized the importance of a sustainable cooperative society towards the financial support of entrepreneurs who are committed to provide solutions to many business challenges in the society.

He said: “Unlocking the potentials of the MSME sector in Nigeria is a prerequisite to creating more jobs and strengthening the non-oil sector.”

Being the Chairman of DFC Holdings, he (Achibiri) highlighted some of DFC’s impact in the MSMEs through some of their subsidiary and affiliate companies like DTH Africa, Fintech Inclusion Centre and Bizpotta.

He called on relevant stakeholders to leverage the opportunities in the SME sector and the inherent abilities of Nigerian young people to invest in the sector.

The summit had the presence of notable personalities like the Managing Director/CEO of Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA), Alhaji Shehu Abdulkabir, the Special Guest of honour, and Mr Emmanuel Atama as the keynote speaker.

Other dignitaries included Prof H.D Ibrahim, Director General/CEO of Raw Material Research Development Council who was honoured as the Grand Patron of the IPIMD and Mr. Pascal Ogechi Harry, the Chairman, Local Organizing Committee.

The event featured the induction of new members, recertification of members, the inauguration of IPC, Awards of honour to Prof. Hussain Doko, Mr. Felix Achibiri and Mr Ernest Aubee.

