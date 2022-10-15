By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS foreign direct investment remains key to rapid economic growth, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, has disclosed speaking on wooing Former United States of America, USA, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, and other top US business men at the just concluded Global Chief Executive Officers Summit, held in USA.

The Global CEO Summit was attended by over 500 CEOs across the continents of the world, and was organised by the Liberty University, Virginia, USA.

The CEOs converged on Liberty University to meet their counterparts in order explore various investment opportunities in other countries and continents.

Interestingly, the Liberty University extended invitation to Dr Stanley Uzochukwu and other world business leaders from across different continents to speak on relationship between African CEOs and U.S. CEOs.

According to a statement by the University authorities, the conversation which will be centered on Investment Opportunity in Africa, which reads in part,“Will be a real time for CEOs from both continents to meet each other and discuss their real time needs and use each other’s network to make deals happen.”

It would be recalled after the event which ended on 7th October, 2022, Uzochukwu wrote on his Instagram page @stanleyuzochukwu, “As The 500 CEO summit ends today, I had the honour of meeting and conversing with @newtgingrich

Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

“We joined a select number of business leaders across the globe in this critical 3-day summit to learn, share knowledge and network together for strategic partnerships.

“I truly count it a privilege to share the same stage with Global icons like Former US President Donald Trump, Former US President, Former Vice President, US, Mike Pence, world renown neurosurgeon Ben Carson, who have previously spoken here, to mention but a few.”

The 2022 Global CEO Summit was a platform for Dr. Uzochukwu whob was a Guest Speaker along side with Matt Whitaker, U.S. Attorney and General; His Excellency, former President of Ghana, John D Mahama; Dr Cosmas Maduka, CEO of Coscharis Group; Jerry Prevo, President of Liberty University; Dr. Dave Brat, former Congressman and Dean School of Business, Liberty University, among a host of others.