By Gabriel Olawale

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land and the Chief Promoter of the Olokun Festival Foundation, OFF, Iba Gani Adams, on Wednesday, assured Nigerians and people from diaspora of divine blessing both economically and spiritually during the 2022 edition of Olokun Festival.

Speaking in Lagos during the unveiling of a weeklong activities to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Olokun Festival Foundation, Adams said that the programme will usher in more glory for all participants.

He said that the festival, like every other festival, is to promote Yoruba culture and traditions while at the same time project the values and the identity of Yoruba race.

He said that previous edition attracts over 10,000 tourists from different part of the world, Tourists usually come to the festival from neighbouring countries like Cotonou, Benin Republic, and Togo. Even they come from Cuba, Brazil and other countries to witness the global event.

He said: “What this really means is that each year, we inject several millions of naira into the economy of Lagos State. It will interest you to know that the Foundation spend over 100 million annually to celebrate the annual festival through the collective support of our members. We are opened to corporate organizations, both in Nigeria and in the diaspora for sponsorship. This will also help to drive the OFF vision.”

Adams, who was represented by the Publicity Secretary of OPC, Mr Yinka Oguntimehin said: “On Friday, October 21, we will all gather at the Sheraton Hotels in Ikeja to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Olokun Festival Foundation, the main vehicle that has been used in driving the cultural promotion activities for the past two decades.

“On October 23 is slated for Beauty Pageant to showcases beauty, talent, skills and everything you need to know about the Yoruba culture while Boat Regatta, Festival Float and Olosa Gala in Badagry will hold on 25th.

“The grand finale of this year Olokun Festival will come up on Wednesday October 26, at the Suntan Beach in Badagry which will feature the climax of the cultural fiesta. The Akran of Badagry is the royal host and he will be leading other 50 monarchs as guests at the event.”