ECHOLAB Radiology and Laboratory Services, ECHOLAB, in partnership with GE Healthcare, is leading the change towards adoption of interventional Radiology in healthcare service delivery in Nigeria.

This was the focus of the ECHOLAB-GE Distinguished Doctors’ Forum, a periodic medical diagnostics symposium, which held in Lagos.

Speaking on the initiative, CEO of ECHOLAB, Dr. Alok Bhatia, noted: “Interventional Radiology is a relatively new field of interest for a developing country like Nigeria. There aren’t many centers that are doing that kind of work.

‘’The necessary equipment is lacking and, where you have it, you do not have enough trained manpower. However, being a part of the Integrated Diagnostics Holdings, IDH, one of the largest medical diagnostic groups, we have done extensive work in Intervention Radiology with over 100 radiologists reporting across different radiology segments.”

“Indeed, we have the equipment and the expertise, with continuous process improvement, in alignment with global best practices.

‘’The intervention we provide is of great benefit to patients because they do not have to be exposed to too many surgical procedures to get the treatment they need. But no patient comes directly to a center saying I want an intervention; they have to be referred.

‘’That is why we are hosting these knowledge-sharing sessions to let our referring physicians know what facilities and services we offer and how their patients can access them.”

On his part, General Manager, GE Healthcare, Dr. George Uduku, said: “We are really proud to be associated with ECHOLAB.

“Healthcare is a very complex sector with lots of pressing challenges. And no group is going to be able to solve these challenges alone.

That is why, at GE Healthcare, we are working in partnership with top private healthcare facilities like ECHOLAB, as well as public hospitals, to bring to market latest equipment and technologies that simplify workflows, improves dose efficiency and safety, and at the same time improves precision in therapeutics.

“One such equipment, which is currently deployed at ECHOLAB, is the Revolution Maxima, a high performance CT imaging system. It is a paradigm shift in terms of how we apply artificial intelligence to simplify workflows.

‘’It addresses many of the challenges that radiologists face with positioning, and the impact in terms of the time taken to carry out the procedures. Also, it minimizes exposure to radiation for the patient from having to do repeat scans because of errors. With the Revolution Maxima’s automated patient positioning, you can get the right image the first time.”

On IDH’s vison for the country, Group Chief Business Development and Medical Informatics Officer, Professor Mohamed Aggag, said: “Nigeria, like many other countries in sub-Saharan Africa, has a huge gap in healthcare services.

‘’Its growing population underlies the need to deliver additional value. This is why IDH has made significant investment in the country through ECHOLAB, and we are looking to inject more funds to expand our reach and improve access to quality medical diagnostic services, including Interventional Radiology, with 50 more branches in the next three years.”

