By Dennis Agbo

The Ebonyi Transparency and Accountability Network has flared the use of South East Security Network, Ebubeagu, to intimidate political opponents of Governor Dave Umahi of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ebonyi state.

The group particularly took offense at the brigade arrest, torture, and incarceration of the Ebonyi south Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Linus Okorie, who was summarily tried and reminded in Abakaliki correctional Service.

The transparency group is also worried that the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Governorship candidate, Prof Bernard Odoh, and his running mate, Dr. Nkata Chuku are also expressing fears of being hounded by the Governor Umahi militia outfit.

In a statement, made available, on Wednesday, the president of the group, Okey Nwosu, and Secretary, Ikechukwu Igbo, condemned the assault on Linus Okorie in violation of his right and dignity as a citizen of Ebonyi State

and Nigeria and therefore called for his immediate release.

“We note that such a heinous act of intimidation, harassment, and threat to life under any guise makes a mockery

of our constitutional democracy in which the protection of lives and rights of citizens should be guaranteed by

security agencies.

“It also negates the underlying imperatives behind the establishment of Ebubeagu. Such an

the incident, allegedly having a political undertone, is capable of heating up the polity, with undesirable

consequences, if not urgently addressed.

“We also note with deep worry the alarm raised by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on its Deputy

Gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Nkata chuku and other candidates and members of the Party, who have been

allegedly marked for attacks by political opponents, ahead of the upcoming 2023 general elections.

“Such

threats of violence and intimidation of opposition are red flags to achieving free, fair, peaceful, and credible, elections. We condemn any form of persecution of perceived political opponents in Ebonyi State. We call on the Ebonyi State Government and the

Inspector General of Police to investigate the matter with a view to

bringing to book the perpetrators of that heinous act against Hon. Linus Okorie.

“Uncovering and neutralizing any plans of violent attacks and intimidation by any political party and their

agents whatsoever in the State, such as alleged by APGA;

Ensuring that rule of law and due process are adhered to in the enforcement of law and order in the State.

“Ensuring a peaceful and secure atmosphere and a fair playing ground for all political parties and opposition

in Ebonyi State, especially during this period of the campaign, leading to the 2023 general elections.

“It is imperative that the Government of Ebonyi State commits to providing a safe and level playing ground for

all political parties and activities in the State.

We also call on our fellow citizens of Ebonyi State to remain calm and law-abiding with the confidence that the

petitioned authorities will address the concerns raised herein,” the group said.