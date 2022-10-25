Leading Employee Financial Wellness company, Earnipay, has announced the appointment of renowned Business Leader and Human Resource Professional, Yemi Faseun, as its Board Advisor.

The appointment comes on the recognition of Yemi’s exploit in human capital and excellent workplace advocacy and its direct link to Earnipay’s mission of improving the financial well-being of income earners and businesses in Africa through on-demand technology solutions.

Yemi, a Mentor at Nexford University and member of faculty at both the Lagos Business School (LBS) and Rome Business School Nigeria (RBSN), is a two-term Elected Council Member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM).

He has about 30 years of work experience that cuts across major sectors, with a proven track record in leading and executing strategic change management initiatives, HR service delivery, organisation design & development and HR transformation during mergers & acquisitions.

He is a highly respected thought leader and subject-matter expert on HR strategy, manpower planning & resourcing, organisational learning, performance management systems, succession planning, talent management, organisational design, culture, and leadership transformation. Yemi is currently the Chief Talent Officer at YF Talent Partners, where he works with clients to drive talent and business transformation agenda.

“As a Board Advisor, the value Yemi brings through his lens and wealth of experiences is innumerable and immensely important to the strategic direction of our business”, said Earnipay’s CEO, Nonso Onwuzulike. “We are excited to have him on board and look forward to working with him”.

With over 10,000 employees and 50+ businesses across hospitality, retail, manufacturing, health and outsourced staffing, Earnipay partners with employers to provide financial well-being as a workplace benefit to improve employee engagement and productivity.

