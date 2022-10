By Etop Ekanem

An e-commerce platform, Jumia Nigeria, has emerged winner of the Human Resources Best Practice in the e-commerce category at the recently concluded HR Oscars Awards at the EUI Centre in Port Harcourt.

This award was in recognition of Jumia Nigeria’s excellent contributions and achievements towards upholding the best HR practices while implementing diversity and inclusion policy within their organisation.

The award also aimed to celebrate and encourage the company to further embed best HR practices which will promote excellence in People Management and Organisation Development.

The HR Best Practice Awards was established by the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) in 2012 to promote excellence in People Management and Organisation Development as well as celebrate professionals who strive to implement and embed best-in-class HR practices in their organisations.

Practice areas include Strategic HR, Talent Acquisition, Performance Management, Talent Development, Compensation, Rewards and Recognition, Employee Engagement & Internal Communication, Employee and Industrial Relations, Diversity and Inclusion, HR Policy Development and Implementation, Employee Service and Administration, Organisational Development and Change Management, Digital HR/SMAC Technology.

Commenting on the feat, Enitan Oyenuga, Human Resources Director, Jumia Nigeria, stated: “This Award is a testament to our work in engaging, developing, and retaining our talent. Furthermore, it underlines the fine human development structure we keep putting in place as part of our operating model.

“At Jumia, we ensure our employees participate in the decision-making processes while putting in place a work arrangement and an environment that engenders work-life balance, career growth and ultimate fulfilment. Our operations are also very inclusive regardless of gender, religion or other lines.”

