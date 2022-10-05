The development of the Nigerian fashion industry has been fuelled in part by increased demand, but it has also been fuelled in part by the unrivaled activities of DUDUBlack; an upscale clothing line that has continued to propel Nigeria into the global fashion spotlight.

Since entering into a much closer partnership with a new Chinese manufacturer early this month, industry pundits have been upbeat about how the luxury clothing line; DUDUBlack is growing into becoming Africa’s leading clothing line.

According to GDP data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the textile, apparel, and footwear sector of Nigeria have grown at an average of 17% each year since 2010, industry pundits believe that DUDUBlack will see the industry rise in size and complexity, gaining more international interest.

