By Biodun Busari

The nation’s security agencies have deployed their operatives in numbers to the federal capital territory (FCT) over the terror alerts issued by the United States and the United Kingdom persisted on Friday.

Despite the reaction from the Federal Government that there was no cause for panic, the apprehension in the atmosphere in Abuja has called for a massive flood of security agents.

Vanguard learnt on Saturday that there was a massive deployment of Special Forces and the elite Presidential Guards Brigade in the Abuja metropolis to prevent possible terrorist attacks.

Armed security personnel, including policemen, were seen patrolling the city centre, the Kubwa Expressway, Jabi and other strategic points.

They were also seen around the NNPC Towers, and War College, both in the Central Business District and around the Central Bank of Nigeria headquarters.

The two developed nations – US and UK had stated that there was an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja.

According to the US advisory, the terrorists might attack public buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, and facilities belonging to law enforcement agencies and international organisations.

It, therefore, directed non-essential embassy staff and their family members to be evacuated from the FCT.

On Monday, two suspects were arrested at the Trademore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, while suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders and their foot soldiers were also apprehended between Tuesday and Thursday.

