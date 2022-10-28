The Department of State Services has confirmed the raid on Trademore Estate in Abuja.

Spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who confirmed the raid, noted that there was no joint operation with foreign military.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, Afunanya said: “It is true that an operation was carried out by DSS operatives and the Nigerian military but no foreign military personnel was involved.

“It is not true that any bomb was recovered or anyone arrested during the operation in the said estate”.

Recall that an eye witness and resident of the estate, Barr Chigozie Eburuo told Vanguard that the sting operation was carried out by the operatives of the Directorates of the States Security, DSS in the early hour of Tuesday.

He noted that the suspect was smoked out of a rented BQ apartment in the Police Quarters of the estate, where he rented and was perfecting plans to bomb targeted churches in the estate.

