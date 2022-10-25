.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts has commended the Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) for providing good leadership for the Anti-Narcotics Agency in its onslaught against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide who gave the commendation on Tuesday 25th October during the Public Hearing on Service Wide Vote at the Senate Complex Abuja, said Marwa’s leadership at NDLEA has changed the country’s drug war narrative both locally and internationally.

Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi in a statement said Senator Urhoghide while bemoaning the past when the Agency lost its glory, noted that it is now visible and glaring to all Nigerians that the NDLEA is not only barking but equally biting deep, drug barons and dealers that have for years remained invisible and untouchable.

He expressed the Committee’s readiness to continue to support Marwa and the Agency to succeed in making Nigeria a drug free country.

He added that while the Committee continues to push for support for Marwa’s tireless efforts against drug abuse and trafficking of illicit substances, the NDLEA boss should always feel free to approach members on any support that will make the Agency better.

Responding, Marwa commended the Committee, the Senate and the entire National Assembly for providing the necessary legislative support for the Agency to achieve its vision and set goals.

He assured them that with their continued support, NDLEA will continue to make Nigerians and Nigeria proud in the discharge of its responsibilities.

Other Committee members at the hearing attended by representatives of other Ministries, Departments and Agencies include: Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba; Senator Ibrahim Hadeja (Deputy Chairman of the Committee); Senator Michael Ama Nnachi; Senator Biodun Olujimi and Senator George Sekibo.

