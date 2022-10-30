.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The bitter rivalry between the two dominant drivers’ unions, the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, in Ekiti may have come to an end, as the two unions vowed to do everything within their capacity to promote peace in the state.

The Chairman, National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW) Chief Joseph Falope, Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) Mr Sunday Adeola and the Chairman of commercial motorcyclists Association, Mr kunle Asaolu have pledged their loyalty to Governor Biodun Ababyomi led administration.

The union leaders spoke shortly after they were led to the office of Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro by the leader of Odua People’s Congress, Chief Niyi Adedipe Known as Apase Odua.

According to them, the present government has shown readiness to serve hence it must be given the needed support to ensure rapid development.

Earlier, the leader of Odua People’s Congress in Ekiti State, Chief Niyi Adedipe Known as Apase Odua said the visit was to familiarize the leaders of the drivers’ union with government for a symbiotic relationship.

Apase promised to continue to work with all relevant organizations towards building a peaceful and safe society.

In her response, the SSG, Dr. Adubiaro said government would create enabling environment for all association especially drivers unions to boost the socio economic of the state.

Dr Agubiaro who acknowledged the role of the commercial transporters in the development of the state urged them to shun any act of brigandage.

The SSG noted that the present administration of Biodun Oyebanji had lofty programmes for unions, associations and residents of Ekiti State to make life meaningful for them.

She said:” You need to support our government to achieve success so that we can also support your programmes.

“We dearly need you during the forthcoming presidential, National Assembly and House of Assembly election to vote for all candidates of All Progressive Congress for continuity of good governance.

“You are drivers, you are closed to the people due to the nature of your job, tell your passengers about the present administration’s plan to ameliorate the suffering of the masses.

Dr Adubiaro urged members of the drivers union in the state to see themselves as one and shun any act that can lead to a crisis in the State.

