By Bose Adelaja

Major bus-stops in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, on Monday, witnessed scanty services of commercial buses as The Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN), commenced strike action across the state.

Commuters especially students, workers and traders in the affected areas were stranded for hours due to the ongoing strike.

Areas mostly affected were LASPOTECH to Ikorodu Garage, Ikorodu to Ketu/Mile 12, Eko-Idumota, Elepe and Odogunyan as few commercial buses were available to render services to many commuters.

It was observed that the few buses charged exorbitantly as commuters jostled to board them.

Fares from LASPOTECH to Ikorodu Garage which ordinarily would have been N100 has been increased to N250 while Ikorodu to Mile 12 was increased to N500 as against N200 because of the high demand for commercial buses.

Commercial drivers plying Ikorodu to Ewu-Elepe were conspicuously absent at their park during the strike.

Some stranded passengers told our correspondent that they were unaware of the strike action while some said they did not envisage it.

However, activities of commercial drivers were noticed at Benson and Ojubode as the drivers claimed 90% of the buses are owned by some leaders of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee.

In a chat with our correspondent, Jide Abiola, the Ikorodu leader of JDWAN who was seen monitoring the exercise said the association does not intend to inflict pains on commuters. He said, “I am unhappy to see commuters stranded like this but we must jointly put an end to the activities of ‘Agberos’ who are eating fat on professional drivers.

“We have noticed in some areas that some Agberos are planning to disrupt the strike by putting their buses on the road but we are in talks with the drivers to see reasons for organising the strike.

“So far, there is compliance so far in Ikorodu as commercial buses are withdrawn in major areas.”

Meanwhile, there were pockets of violence along Badagry/Mile Two area as some commercial drivers were reportedly tortured by garage touts in their bid to disorganise the strike.

