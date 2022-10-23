By Ayo Onikoyi

After discovering and promoting Rema and Alpha P, DreamALIVE Talent hunt is set to tour the 36 States of Nigeria in order to harness the untapped natural talents in Nigeria. Unlike other Talent Hunt Shows, DreamALIVE is not just about discovering artists, but also about empowering young entrepreneurs and skill acquisition.

Thousands of contestants are expected to participate at the hunt and winners will emerge in music, comedy, dance and entrepreneurship. The winners of the events will be rewarded and organizers will also nurture their talents and empower them in their fields.

In a brief chat with Hon. Daniel Eromosele a.k.a Pikolo said “In 2013 and 2014 respectively, we recorded significant success in all three categories of comedy, dance and music. That is, in part, the motivation we have to host the third edition of this event in 2015. Truth be told, the journey has never been easy, but the light we see in what we do has been a driving force for us. Personally, I believe that DreamALIVE With Pikolo is way bigger than any one individual, including the convener. The vision is gigantic and the work is huge. While DreamALIVE With Pikolo gets better with each year that passes, we are not ignorant of the demand it places on our resources: energy, money, time, logistics, and manpower. This is what naturally informs the need for a pocket of collaborations that has made us succeed over the years. DreamALIVE With Pikolo is not a one-man show; it has been, in its entirety, the product of teamwork.