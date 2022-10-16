Multiple award-winning rapper Drake has placed a staggering bet on FC Barcelona and Arsenal to win their respective league games on Sunday.

Drake staked a staggering 833,333 Canadian dollars on Arsenal’s away fixture with Leeds United and Barcelona’s titanic clash with Real Madrid which could land him a whopping 3,900,002 Canadian dollars should both teams win their matches.

he Gunners make the trip north to Leeds United at 2pm, and while they are favourites, they have been warned about the tough environment they could face at Elland Road. Key players Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko are a doubt for the clash, while Mikel Arteta has claimed he had no time to prepare with his team.

“There’s no time,” Arteta said on training before the game. “We give them ideas, some videos, get them active, recover them well and that’s it, not much. We have to travel there, back to London, and back to Leeds. We’ll have an activation session on Saturday, but a training session? It’s not possible.”

For Barcelona who would be sporting a special shirt for Drake hitting 50 billion streams on Spotify, they would face rival, Real Madrid in the El-Clasico.

They are coming off the back of a crazy 3-3 draw against Internazionale in midweek that may have condemned them to Europa League football for the rest of the campaign.