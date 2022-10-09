By Ayo Onikoyi

It was a night of excitement, surprises and adulation as the Olojo Festival rounded up with electrifying musical performances at the palace of Imperial Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II recently..

The show which was organized by Youth and Heritage Renaissance Festival Culture Initiative in Conjunction with AROBA Groove and the Kids House of Odua, had thousands of Ife residents and dignitaries from London, United States and other countries to witness the colorful Olojo festival.

One of the highlight of the event was when the convener, Ambassador Alfred Oladotun Taylor, Asoju Asa Oodua in the diaspora honoured the memories of the late Pa Fatai Rolling Dollar with the announcement of sponsoring the veteran’s son, Jamiu Olagunju’s education and budding musical career.

Taylor noted that Late Fatai Rolling Dollar was an inspiration, friend and legend to him, having met and related with him during his lifetime in the course of his work as broadcaster, historian and film maker.

In his words, “My journey in life as a filmmaker, historian and broadcaster, fate brought us together and we had a wonderful time of friendship. Yes, I can say he was my friend regardless of the age difference. Anytime I needed him and beckoned on him, he was always available and never ever complained. Countless, I can say are the things I learnt from him as a friend, which opened me up to having a good rapport with his family. The delightful time I spent around Fatai Rolling Dollar, with its immense impact in my life and career is why I decided to adopt “Jamiu Olagunju” , his son who is now my son.”

The noble gesture gave the Ooni of Ife joy and His Imperial Royal Majesty commended Dotun Taylor and blessed him accordingly.

Thrilling the audience with great music and electrifying performances were Afrojuju exponent Sir Shina Peters and Jesse King popularly known as Buga who dished out some of their hit songs as the crowd danced and danced.

Amongst notable dignitaries present were veteran actor, Kareem Adepoju popularly known as Baba Wande, prolific broadcaster; Dr. Ambrose Olutayo Somide, Lekan Oyerogba, Olajumoke Asabi, Damilola Banire, Prince Adeyemi Akande, Legend pictures boss; Ayo Ewebiyi and comedian Dele Omo Woli among others.

