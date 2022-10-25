By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has said that his side are always interested in playing big games and in big stages.

Guardiola said this at a pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund at the

The Spaniard described the game as a special game for his side, stressing that they must play at their best to beat Dortmund in front of their home fans.

Guardiola also praised Dortmund’s youngster Jude Bellingham, describing his performances so far as impressive.

He said, “For the fact we are Man City we don’t have it easy, it’s a tough opening. I know in top games against Bayern Munich they play at a top level. We have a lot of respect for them. The first-half last time we were so sloppy, second half much better and we know we will have to behave and play our best to beat them. There’s no doubt about that

“We always want to be in the big stages and big games, it will be a special game for all us and we hope we can win.

On Bellingham, “I think Dortmund is a perfect place for young talented players to come. Maybe Bellingham went to a top Premier League team he wouldn’t get the minutes. The best way for a young player to get better is play minutes. At 17 he arrived it’s not just about the quality, he had a special mentality. He is already one of the captains of the team, to happen at 19 is quite impressive. It’s not just about the goals, the whole package is really good. He’s already playing for England at 19. We know the quality he has.”

