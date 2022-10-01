COLOGNE, GERMANY – OCTOBER 01: Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund is challenged by Ellyes Skhiri of 1.FC Koeln during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Köln and Borussia Dortmund at RheinEnergieStadion on October 01, 2022 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

By Efosa Taiwo

Borussia Dortmund lost 3-2 at Cologne on Saturday to miss a golden chance to go top of the Bundesliga.

Dortmund led at half-time thanks to a Julian Brandt goal after being set up by English teenager Jude Bellingham.

The visitors dominated the opening half and looked in full control of the game, until Florian Kainz equalised in the 53rd minute.

Former Dortmund striker Steffen Tigges took advantage of poor defending from a Dortmund corner just two minutes later, climbing above the defence to head home.

A suddenly unorganised Dortmund continued to defend poorly, giving midfielder Dejan Ljubicic far too much time in the 71st minute, allowing the midfielder to guide in a long-distance shot to put the game beyond doubt.

Dortmund pulled one goal back through a lucky deflection in the 78th minute, but Cologne held on for a deserved victory.

