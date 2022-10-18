Rising singer, Oluwatosin Ajayi, professionally known as Doray has finally released his new EP dubbed ‘6th of August’.

In this remarkable body of work , the talented crooner digs into his versatility to deliver five melodious tunes that a listener will keep grooving to.

Sharing the inspiration behind the EP, the harmonious singer said, “The essence of this project is to touch lives worldwide by promoting love, restoring hopes, embracing and promoting African culture.”

“Africans are strong and beautiful people. And so this project is more or less a voice for my people and I believe it’s needed and it’s very important for my African people.”

Sharing the thought process that inspired ‘Blessings’, the lead single on the EP, he said, “Blessings is a song to strengthen one’s hope and belief. It is highly motivational and can also be used as a daily affirmation for a productive and a better life.”

“Looking around me and seeing a lot of people going through hard times, I thought making a record like this was necessary so as to help to ease these pains and also help restore hopes.”

In the EP, Doray teams up with super star producers like Smart P classic, Michon and Shoolayce, three fantastic producers who sure made the EP beautiful, magical and soulful.