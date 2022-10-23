John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has enjoined the people of Kano State to be weary of the fake promises made to them by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because neither Tinubu nor the APC are known for keeping their words.

The Atiku Campaign however said its Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, are promise keepers who had always and will continue to fulfill all the promises they have made to Nigerians.

Spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Campaign, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in Abuja, on Sunday.

While dismissing Tinubu’s assertion on giving Nigerians 100 percent of his time, the Atiku Campaign noted that Asiwaju Tinubu has proven to be “unreliable and unavailable for governance as he has been spending his optimal time out of the country for undisclosed reasons.“

Ologbondiyan further said, “On the other hand, the PDP Presidential Candidate is a full time personality both in words and actions as he has demonstrated in and out of office.

“The people of Kano have not forgotten all the fake promises made to Nigerians by the APC, where Asiwaju is National Leader, including bringing the naira to the same value with the US dollar, building one refinery each for the first four years of President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s administration; giving loans to undergraduate students and paying N5000 to aged men and women.“

The Atiku Campaign noted that almost eight years down the tenure, not the littlest of these promises has been fulfilled.

According to the Campaign, it is heart-rending that Tinubu can return to Kano to release another set of fake promises whereas his campaign covenant of 2015 and 2019 are like water poured into a basket.

It added, “We are not surprised that Tinubu is only making token promises without detailing how they will be achieved.

“He wants to boost agriculture and link international markets with commodity without addressing the troubling issue of insecurity, which is primal on Atiku Abubakar’s list.

“Tinubu has failed to provide solutions to rising costs and the exponential inflation which the APC that he leads has caused our nation.

“Nigerians must be cautious of beguilers and rent-seekers who are now showboating as managerial experts.

“The question which Tinubu needs to answer is why did he not make his sweet-coated solutions to our national challenges to President Muhammadu Buhari in the last seven years?

“Is Tinubu saying he deliberately railroad President Buhari to failure for his personal interest?”

RELATED NEWS