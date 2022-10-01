.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Ahead of the 2023 general elections and lifting of the embargo on political electioneering campaigns, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has cautioned politicians to be wary of anything capable of destabilizing and truncating the nation’s democracy.

This was as he said democracy is far better than a military regime.

The Governor made the call during the celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independent Anniversary in the state.

He warned the politicians to shun hate speeches, political violence and thuggery among others.

According to him, “We are about to kickstart the electioneering campaigns, I appeal to politicians to shun hate speeches, political violence and thuggery. Because this is not what we inherited. No matter how bad it is, democracy is far better than a military regime in terms of the development and dividend of democracy we witnessed. We appeal to politicians that we are all brothers.

“They should not do anything that is capable of destabilizing the nation’s peace during the election. So we are hoping that they will cooperate so that election will be conducted peacefully.

“We appeal to all stakeholders to continue to accord the state government the necessary supports to ensure we deliver our mandates.

“We assure you of our relentless efforts to ensure reign in the state but we appeal for your support and cooperation as it is a collective effort,” Ganduje said.

He appealed to Nigerians on the need for peaceful coexistence and tolerance in the state and country as a whole irrespective of their diversity and differences.

Ganduje boasted that his administration has delivered dividends of democracy to the state ranging from the construction of roads, bridges, infrastructures, and youth employment among others.

“We have carried out several projects in the state. We constructed bridges and roads linking up local governments and rural areas.

“On aspect of youth empowerment, we have built a skill acquisition centre for empowerment of youths in such a way that they will don’t have to depend on white collar jobs. The centre will be commissioned soon by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Similarly, we could recall a Memorandum of Understanding between the state government and Peugeot to train about 1,000 of our youths in automobile engineering. So far, we have about 700 trained and the remaining 300 are about to go for the training any moment from now.

“We have also constructed ultra modern cancer centre which is about completion. The President is also expected to commission the centre,” Ganduje however stated.

