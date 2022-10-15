…as she reveals why she was honoured with MON award

By Benjami Njoku

Multi-talented singer, Teniola Apata better known as Teni The Entertainer has counselled young girls not to stop dreaming, saying pursuing her dreams has earned her a national award.

The performer was among the eminent Nigerians that were bestowed with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) national honours by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration during the week.

Taking to her Instagram page to express gratitude to God, Mr. President and the national awards committee headed by Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Teni dedicated the MON award to young ladies. She also counselled them not to stop dreaming, adding “ Nothing is impossible. Back to the work that got me here. “

The “Uyo Meyo’ singer revealed that she was granted the award because of her consistent and meaningful participation in community and/or national development.

“I was granted this award for “consistent and meaningful participation in community and/or national development; rendering unsolicited, selfless and philanthropic services to humanity; outstanding sacrifice in the defence of a cause popularly adjudged to be positive, relevant and beneficial to the nation and community. To the all the young girls this one is for you, “ she wrote.

The singer also announced that she’s partnering @euinnigeria to shine light on Africa’s growing educational sector and Nigeria’s ever flourishing Green Economy.