By Bashir Bello

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 general elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, told Nigerians not to have any regret about President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu said they should not be deceived by critics that the President has not performed over the past seven years of his administration.

He spoke in Kano while commissioning an APC Presidential/State Campaign office in the state.

“Don’t have any regret at all. Don’t allow those who doesn’t know the way to victory, doesn’t understand the success of a nation lie to you about Buhari or anybody. Don’t let them. Throw it back at them. Take your broom firmly and sweep Nigeria clean”, the candidate said.

“This party will receive victory, this country will experience progress, this office will be filled with joy come February 2023. “Those whom I think have not been adequately rewarded, I beg your pardon forget it. The time of God Almighty is the best time. God will answer your prayers and give you the ultimate and good rewards. As I stand before you, I promise that I will change the reward system once I become the President Insha Allah. You will not regret ever working for our party.

“It is a joy for me to be back home in Kano. We are not conducting any rally, we are only inspecting and talking to business groups. I will come back prepared to do a big rally.”

