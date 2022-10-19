By Gabriel Olawale

Budding Nigerian hip-hop artiste based in Ukraine, Collins Uche Peter widely known as Kollinz, has called on youths across Nigeria to never give up on their dreams no matter the difficulties they encountered while chasing such.

The entertainer, who delved into music at the age of 14 after writing his first song at the time, made the call during the release of his new video and single titled “Never let go”.

According to Kollinz, who hails from the South-Eastern part of Nigeria and is the first of five kids in the family, a lot of young people were facing difficulties in the country today because of leadership and institutional failure.

He added that even in the face of these glaring barriers, the youth in Nigeria must relentlessly chase their dreams to come out successful at the end of the day.

Kollinz further stated that his new single was released to inspire young people never to abandon their pursuit of success.

Sharing how he got into music and the challenges he faced along the line, the Ukraine-based artiste disclosed that the death of his father in 2020 rather than break his spirit, energized him further to actualise his dream of becoming an entertainment star.

He said, “I arrived Ukraine in December 2010 and have lived there ever since. I actually travelled to Ukraine for studies in the Eastern city of Kharkov but in my second year I had to drop out of school after my father got very ill and there was no one else to sponsor my education. My mother was a nurse, she wasn’t even earning enough to take care of us, and so I had to drop out of school to start hustling. That was how I started doing music professionally and in early 2013 I recorded my first song titled “Mariya” where I featured Casandra, a Ukrainian artist from Kyiv.

“In 2016, I moved to Kyiv and got a job and three years later I decided to go full time into music. In late 2019, I had to quit my job to follow my dreams and my boss thought it was a stupid idea because he didn’t want me to leave the company.

“In March 2020, I lost my dad to cancer and that became a turning point in my life. I had to channel all of my energy into music and did a freestyle titled “I’m back”. This made me stronger and more determined to do more music.”

Kollinz, from that point, would go on to release his first official single titled “Hola Amigos” – a track that quickly attracted the attention of the public.

The musician released his first EP titled “Son of Man” in December 2020, becoming a huge success in Ukraine.

“I have been through a lot to get to this point and that is why I have shared my experience with young people just to motivate and encourage them to continue to chase their dreams.

“The track Y.O.L.O is basically about the young generation today and how they are putting everything on the line just to be successful or relevant in the society today. Yolo represents every youth out there who feels the need for acceptance is very important to them. I encourage all those in this category never to give up on their dreams.

“My new single titled “Never let go” is also available on all streaming platforms and fans can also follow me on all social media networks on @officialkollinz.”