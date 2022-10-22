By Ayo Onikoyi

Billionaire businessman, Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana has joined several Nigerians who reacted to the news of the death of popular auto dealer IVD’s wife, Bimbo. The unfortunate incident which was allegedly linked to years of domestic violence prompted the business mogul to take to social media with words of advice.

In his post on Instagram, Obi Cubana noted that being tagged a loser or coward for walking away, is better than resorting to violence.

His words: “Dear Youth!!! Today, I’m here to offer advice. Whatever the circumstance, Whatever the situation, NEVER raise your hands on a fellow human!!! Wife; husband; boyfriend; girlfriend; child; house help; staff, whoever. Be a “coward”…..walk away!!! Be the “loser”……walk away!!! Be the “weak one”……walk away!!!

“Domestic violence is a NO NO!!! Office or workplace violence or abuse is a NO NO!!! Nobody deserves to be ever raised hands upon……NOBODY!!!! Hold your anger, swallow your pride.” he wrote.