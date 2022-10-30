.

By Fortune Eromosele

His rise has been described by many as astronomical given the abundance of talents in the nation’s music industry. Born Dominic Benard Arumala but known musically as Don Pen, the Afro Beat sensation has been the rave of the moment, having started singing at a tender age in the choir of Christ Apostolic Church.

In a chat with newsmen recently, the Teniola crooner expressed his readiness to bless Nigeria and the world with his talent not only as a singer but also as a songwriter and entertainer.

Educated at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, where he studied Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Domben Pen said he is ready to make a name for himself using the power of music to chart a new narrative, capable of making the world a better place.

“I want to share my gift and leave my mark in the world of music in Nigeria, Africa and the world as a whole and play my part in pushing Afrobeats to the next level,” he said.

He won the 2019 Ambrose Alli University Student Union Government award as Best Male Artist.

His latest song, “My Lane” released in May 2022 is currently enjoying rave reviews in musical stations and channels across Nigeria and in most countries of the world.

According to him, his musical idols are the duo of the Senegalese- American, Akon and Nigeria’s TuBaba. His fame as a singer elicited national acclaim when a few years ago, he dropped Mercy, Teniola and Lauba-songs that literally became national anthem on the lips of many Nigerians particularly the young ones.

He called on his fans to expect good lyrics from him saying, without the fans, there would be no music.

