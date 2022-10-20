.

The Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has urged Delta State electorate to sustain their support and followership for Olorogun David Edevbie, who he said, has a date with destiny to become the governor of the oil-rich state.

Akpodoro assured that the current crisis impeding his emergence as the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the oil-rich state will soon be a thing of the past.

The Mayor stated this in a telephone chat with our correspondence at the wake of a well attended stakeholders meeting held in Abuja, the nation’s seat of power, saying, the Supreme Court will hopefully decide the case pending before it in favour of the Ughelli-born politician, who he said is the choice of the people.

According to Akpodoro, no amount of subterfuge can make the people accept Sheriff Oberevwori as the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the state.

Recall that, sequel to the PDP gubernatorial primaries held in Asaba, the Delta State capital earlier in the year had produced the Speaker of the State House of Assembly as the winner of that contest while Olorogun Edevbie, who is the former Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa came second, a development the Mayor noted was fraught with complaints, which were presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on the basis of which the two gladiators are entangled in litigation and the case currently before the Supreme Court.

According to the Mayor, who is also the Coordinator of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, “The Speaker, with the issues being contested in the litigation, should resign and apologise to Deltans to save state funds.

“Olorogun Edevbie, a former Private Secretary to the President,” Akpodoro said, “has all it takes to exit the state and her people from the woods that bad governance had plunged it in the last seven years.”

He called on Deltans to keep faith with the Edevbie project saying, there’s light at the end of the tunnel adding that no amount of underhand dealings can subvert the wish of the people.

“To Deltans, Edevbie is the consensus and there’s no going back. I call on the electorates and lovers of good governance to stand firm in their resolve to achieve victory. We all are praying for justice to be done.

Edevbie is the man with the magic wand and he is our choice,” the Mayor, who is also the founder of Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC, maintained.