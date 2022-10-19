DLM Capital retains position as best structured finance, securitisation team

By Nkiruka Nnorom

DLM Capital Group, has announced the maturity and successful redemption of its N572 million Series 5 Commercial Paper (CP) issue.

This brings the total redemption to over N4 billion under its N20 billion CP issuance programme.

In a statement by the company, the GCEO, Mr. Sonnie Babatunde Ayere, admitted that the Group is pleased to repay this trust and redeem all its issues at their maturities; whilst looking to further strengthen the relationship with its investors as a responsible and dynamic issuer.

Meanwhile, the company has opened a fresh N5 billion Series 7, 8 and 9 Commercial Papers Notes under its N20 billion CP issuance programme.

DLM Capital Group Limited is a Development Investment Bank (DIB) and, a diversified financial services institution. The Group has been at the forefront of creating alternative funding solutions to businesses, providing bespoke and innovative financing for a variety of economic sectors across the country.

The Group is an investment grade company comprising the following businesses: retail banking via our digital banking channel Sofri, consumer & mid-corporate lending, asset management, corporate finance advisory, trustees, securities trading, and foreign exchange.

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.