By Nkiruka Nnorom

DLM Capital Group, has announced the maturity and successful redemption of its N572 million Series 5 Commercial Paper (CP) issue.

This brings the total redemption to over N4 billion under its N20 billion CP issuance programme.

In a statement by the company, the GCEO, Mr. Sonnie Babatunde Ayere, admitted that the Group is pleased to repay this trust and redeem all its issues at their maturities; whilst looking to further strengthen the relationship with its investors as a responsible and dynamic issuer.

Meanwhile, the company has opened a fresh N5 billion Series 7, 8 and 9 Commercial Papers Notes under its N20 billion CP issuance programme.

DLM Capital Group Limited is a Development Investment Bank (DIB) and, a diversified financial services institution. The Group has been at the forefront of creating alternative funding solutions to businesses, providing bespoke and innovative financing for a variety of economic sectors across the country.

The Group is an investment grade company comprising the following businesses: retail banking via our digital banking channel Sofri, consumer & mid-corporate lending, asset management, corporate finance advisory, trustees, securities trading, and foreign exchange.