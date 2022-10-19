Rising Afrobeats star Babalola Kelvin Bello, known as Maestro DJ Brown, is set to release another Afrobeats-inspired tune titled Jaiye featuring superstar Iyanya and Young Bobby.

The Osun state-born Afrobeats singer revealed this while speaking to journalists at a music industry event in Lekki, Lagos, on Wednesday.

Speaking on his collaboration with Iyanya on the upcoming song, Dj Brown revealed that he thought teaming up with Iyanya was a great idea when he was in the process of creating this Afrobeats tune, Jaiye.

He said, “Iyanya is an icon in this industry. He has paid his dues and created some superstar magic in the last couple of years, so when I started working on Jaiye, I thought I wanted to capture the song’s essence. Jaiye in Yoruba means to enjoy and live life to the fullest, which is my message to everybody who wants a good time. That’s what Jaiye is all about.”

Speaking on the muse behind his latest musical offering, DJ Brown revealed that the song was based on his celebration of the triumphs of life. He encouraged people to look at the upside of life no matter what and be inspired to celebrate because “there’s only one life to live.”

He said, “Life is one long, long ride of ups and downs. Personally, if you consider what I’ve been through before working hard to become the person that I am today, I assure you you will celebrate with me. All I’m saying on Jaiye is to look at life’s positive side and make sure you enjoy all your winning moments. That’s my message to the fans.”

Dj Brown’s Jaiye will be officially released on Sunday, October 23 on all digital streaming platforms, and DJ Brown expects to release more songs before the end of the year.