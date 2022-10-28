The Special Assistant on media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai, Success has asked the public to disregard the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate in Delta State Senator Ovie Omo-Agege post regarding the former House of Assembly member Hon Efe Ofobruku defection to APC.

Ossai on his verified Facebook page said he spoke to the former lawmaker Ofobruku shortly after the governorship candidate made the post on social media.

According to ossai, the lawmaker reiterated his support for the PDP noting that he is not leaving the party.

“I am still in PDP and I am not decamping- Ofobruku Ofobruku”

I just spoke to Hon Efe Ofobruku now and he said he is still in the PDP that he is not decamping to APC.

He also said he visited Omo-Agege today but it was based on a personal relationship.

In his words.“Ossai , I am still in the PDP and I don’t have any plans of leaving PDP.

“APC can not win Delta State, PDP is my home and I am going nowhere.”

RELATED NEWS