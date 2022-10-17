Alex Otti

By Chinyemike Torti

EVER since Dr Alex Otti, a retired banker and economist, joined the political race in 2015, he has been a metaphor for the emergence of bohemian aspirants, who pretend to be imbued with the DNA of political praxis to beneficiate the polity.

In a recent, desperate effort at besmirching the PDP and Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, he betrayed a pathetic narrative, when he likened Abia State to an economic holocaust. Dr. Otti literally gloated on the recent misfortunes of Ariaria, Aba traders who were bludgeoned by the flooding which was a nationwide phenomenon.

Flooding has inundated Southern Nigeria in recent weeks. According to the NASA Earth Observatory the 2022 rainy season has been especially harsh and deadly and destructive. According to the Earth Observatory dated October 11, 2022, “in September and October 2022, flooding in the country’s South submerged homes and farmland, and displaced hundreds of thousands of people”.

Governor Ikpeazu is not a rain maker and cannot be directly or vicariously held responsible for the flooding. That notwithstanding, he set up mitigation and response initiatives of succour to all those affected by the flooding. Alex Otti’s grumblings is similar to that of an abandoned, marginally attractive spinster bereft of a spouse. The centerpiece of his conversations since 2015 and 2019 is to dwell on theatrics, rooted in demagoguery, distortion of history and barefaced misrepresentation. In trying to denigrate Abia, he made a heavy weather of Aba roads, as deficient, with an epithet of infrastructural decay.

What Dr Okezie promised at the electioneering campaign platform, has matched the lived life in the communities. For instance, he was sworn-in on May 29, 2015 which was a Friday. By the next working day, Monday, June 1, 2015, he flagged off seven roads within the Aba metropolis. By the next day, Tuesday, June 2, 2015, he reverted to Umuahia where three roads were flagged off.

Time and editorial space limitations will not permit a complete disclosure of the roads inventory. Suffice to say that more than 300 road projects are either completed or ongoing. The list of of completed road projects are not limited to Kaduna Street, Umuahia; Kamalu Road, Umuwaya Road, Umuahia; Road II, Federal Lowcost Housing Estate, Umuahia; Niger Road, Umuahia; Ukaegbu Road, Aba; Umuola Road, Aba; Umuocham Road, Aba; Umule Road, Ommene Drive, Aba; Jubilee Road, Aba; Ehi Road, Aba; Hospital Road, Aba; Ube Street, Aba; Adazi Street, Aba; Okon-Aku Main Bridge, Ohafia LGA; George’s Street, Aba South; Echefu Road, Enuc Road, Osisioma LGA; St. Michael’s Road, Aba; Azikiwe Road, Aba; and Pound Road, Aba.

Dr Ikpeazu’s administration introduced the use of Rigid Pavement (Cement) Technology in road construction to guarantee a minimum of 30 years life span for concerned roads. Most of the roads under review were beneficiaries of this technology, with double drains to boot. It is on record that Ikpeazu’s administration commenced the construction and completion of the first ever Abia interchange (flyover) since the creation of the state at Osisioma Aba. This facility has since been commissioned.

The hot air regarding ‘collapsing health infrastructure’ is another parody of “constructive criticism”. A simple fact check reveals that upon assumption of office, Governor Ikpeazu released funds for the total rehabilitation, reconstruction and upgrading of all the schools of nursing in Abia State. Consequently, the School of Midwifery, Abiriba, and the Schools of Nursing at Aba, Umuahia and Amachara were upgraded leading to their re-accreditation by the Midwifery and Nursing Council of Nigeria.

Admission into these institutions have since resumed. Ikpeazu’s administration went into partnership with the MTN Foundation to fund the reduction of maternal and infant mortality and morbidity in the state. Under this arrangement, the maternal wards of four General Hospitals were equipped and upgraded. They are Abia State Specialist and Diagnostic Centre, Umuahia; Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba; General Hospital Okpuala Ngwa, and Cottage Hospital, Owaza.

The infrastructural upgrade at the Abia State University. the icing on the cake is the Abia State Tele Health Support Centre commissioned by Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo. The state-of-art, geriatric medical outreaches established by Dr. Ikpeazu is a free service run in situ that caters for elderly and senior citizens who are treated in their homes.The Abia State emergency health service is linked to a dedicated call centre and ambulances.

Talking of industries, the banker raised posers on the quantum of foreign direct investments attracted by the present administration. We got good news for him. Turkey and China are here on ground with groundbreaking multinationals- a product of the governor’s tireless investment drives. And as we speak Enyimba Economic City, a global business hub in the South-East region of Nigeria which is a brainchild of the Governor Ikpeazu administration has landed.

It is an audacious and ambitious project conceived with the intention of connecting South-East states and four out of the six states in the South-South of Nigeria. The beauty of it all is it has been designated as a Special Economic Zone by the Federal Government and will have Free Trade Zone status. Abia State under Ikpeazu is the new economic frontier of Nigeria.

The motive force is to leverage Abia into the global matrix of trade, finance and production ipso facto South-East. In brass tacks, the mission is to create a nerve centre to the nine South-East and South-South states linked with high grade access roads, rails, airport and seaports that will transform the region into a manufacturing and industrial powerhouse, with ancillary drivers of commerce, logistics, entertainment, education, health and lifestyle living.

The beauty of it is it will be developed through a public-private-partnership, PPP, company of private sector investors, Abia State Government and the Federal Government of Nigeria, but will be solely managed by the private sector. Enyimba Economic City will be developed over an area of approximately 9,803ha, spanning three local government areas of Ukwa West, Ukwa East and Ugwunagbo in Abia State. Because of the foresight of Governor Ikpeazu in attracting attention to Aba, the city is receiving special attention for the provision of uninterrupted power.

Torti, a public affairs commentator, wrote from Aba, Abia State