By Biodun Busari

The disengaged NPower beneficiaries embarked on a protest on Thursday in order to register their grievances against the federal government over its failed promises.

In a protest that would last till the 31st October, 2022, the protesters gathered at Wunti Stadium along Murtala Muhammed Way, Bauchi state calling on the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq to fulfil her promises.

The National President of the NPower disengaged workers, Comrade Bashir Usman Gobir said the minister launched a code that costs N30 that is meant for securing a loan but all to no avail.

Read also: Severance Allowance: Former Councillors stage protest in front of Commissioner’s office in Ebonyi

Gobir said many of the people are dead as they are frustrated and the rest are living on empty hopes.

“We are embarking on national protest starting from Thursday 20th October 2022 in Bauchi State over the Minister, Sadiya Farouq’s failure to fulfil numerous promises made to us and we had vowed to continue the protest till Monday, 31, October 2022.

“We are appealing to President Buhari and his APC-led government to intervene on their issue,” Gobir said.

Speaking about the code, Gobir said, “On #NEXIT, using USSD code costs N30 naira where most of us engaged more than 15 times, scheduled fake training without having getting any loan as promised by the minister.

“Many beneficiaries are dead after going through a lot of frustration and high expectation. We would continue with the protest until Federal Government comes to our rescue.”