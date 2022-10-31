HUMAN rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, weekend, threatened to sue the Nigerian Midstream and Down Stream Petroleum Regulatory Authority if it fails to disclose information on the installation of technology monitoring schemes and structures acquired by the defunct Petroleum Equalisation Fund for N17billion.

Falana, in a letter, addressed to the Chief Executive of the Authority, said there is a need for the authority to provide information on the technology monitoring schemes and structures.

The letter reads: “As its meeting held on August 8, 2018, the Federal Executive Council, FEC, approved the installation of technology, monitoring schemes and structures under the defunct Petroleum Equalisation Fund, PEF, for N17 billion for monitoring and tracking refined petroleum products in Nigeria. Dr Ibe Kachikwu, the then Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, disclosed the decision to the public while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council. He said the deployment of the automated fuel system management and censor network would ensure 100 per cent tracking and monitoring of petroleum products.

“Given the foregoing, I hereby request information on the installation of the technology monitoring schemes and structures acquired by the defunct Petroleum Equalisation Fund for the sum of N17 billion approved by the Federal Executive Council on August 8, 2018.”

