By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh, has said that digitalization is key to the desired development of any nation, Nigeria inclusive.

Ikoh said this when the Secretary- General of the Digital Cooperation Organization, DCO, Ms Deemah Al-Yahya paid a courtesy visit to the Ministry in Abuja.

The minister stated that digitalization and technology transfer have made the world a global village.

He explained that deliberate digital human capacity building will enhance accelerated industrialization of Africa, thereby creating jobs, reducing poverty as well as minimizing mass exodus of Africans to Europe in search of greener pastures.

According to the Minister, Africa can only achieve her goals in digitilzation, technology and innovation through collaboration which will enhance cross fertilization of ideas necessary to compete and take her desired position among comity of continents.

To this end, Ikoh enjoined all the countries of Africa to be committed to digitalization and technology transfer for socio-economic and political freedom of African continent.

Speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Monilola Udoh, said that Nigeria is open to partnership with individuals, organizations, communities and nations that will support the country’s quest for digital growth.

She further said that Information Communication Technology, ICT, is the key driver of innovation,stressing that the Ministry is willing to partner with Digital Cooperation Organization for mutual benefits.

Earlier, the Secretary- General of Digital Cooperation Organization, DCO, Ms Deemah Al-Yahya said that the purpose of her visit is to empower the digital transformation and economic strategies of Nigeria as well as understand the eco-system of the country.

According to her, the organization comprises twelve countries from different continents which represent 600 million population and two trillion dollars in GDP and then commended Nigeria for being one of the founding members.

