By Prince Osuagwu

Lagos-based startup, Zuri Team has leveraged a unique training model to empower over 120,000 people in different aspects of software development in the last two years.

The tech start-up says the training helps bridge the digital skills gap in Africa and prepare the next generation of young Africans to play actively in the burgeoning digital economy.

Co-founded of the start-up Seyi Onifade said Zuri Team offers highly subsidised technical training in software development and design by collaborating with companies and non-profits.

He said in the past two years, it has collaborated with organisations such as Ingressive for Good, founded by Maya Horgan, Sean Burrowes, and Blessing Abeng and Yele Bademosi’s Nestcoin to train participants on web2 and web3 technologies by offering highly subsidized technical training to individuals who would otherwise not be able to afford such training.

“Our goal is to give everyone a chance at a better life. We do this by collaborating with organisations, NGOs and individuals whose interests align with ours. These organisations sponsor participants to take part in the training. We train in both web2 and web3 spaces.

“This year alone, we have trained 60,739 people across 100+ countries. Most of our participants are from Africa. However, we have had participants from other parts of the world,” Onifade added.

The training allows a degree of flexibility that is also uncommon with other training programmes, such as allowing participants to come back for another round of training. According to Onifade, many return to engage in another track in training to continue to improve to the level that prepares them for the job market.

Zuri Team training is also one of the few programmes that are 100 percent remote, removing the need for participants to go to a specific location. Participants can access their content, class, assignment, and tutors from anywhere, including on their mobile devices.

RELATED NEWS