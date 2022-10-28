.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

CANDIDATE of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, on Friday, decried the continued detention of the leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, despite three different court orders.

It will be recalled that the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division had on October 13,2022, delivered judgement ordering the release of Kanu.

The Federal High Court, Umuahia, also ordered Kanu’s release and ordered the Federal Government to return him to Kenya where he was illegally extradited.

In a similar circumstance,a High Court in Abia State had also given a judgment in favour of the IPOB leader.

Ugochinyere, in a press statement on Friday, said Kanu’s continued detention despite these court judgments shows that President Muhammadu Buhari -the led government does not have respect for the rule of law.

He added that the development is proof that President Buhari does not have regard for the Igbo people.

He said for Buhari’s disdain towards them, Igbo,Ideato and Imo people should pay him and the party back by mobilising massively against all candidates of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC at all levels.

The statement read, “I have observed with dismay the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government despite three recent court judgments in his favour.

“This total disregard for court judgments by this administration has shown that the APC government does not have an iota of respect for the judiciary.

“Not only that, this development is also an indication that President Buhari is calling Igbos fools.

“It is surprising that the President can be sanctioning this reckless and illegal action of his men and agencies despite saying it openly many times that only the court will determine Mazi Kanu’s fate.

“This government’s action is an affront to Igbos, especially our traditional and religious leaders who have approached Buhari on Kanu’s issue many times with him insisting that the court will be allowed to handle the case.

“This hate and disrespect for the Igbos by the President and his government should not be allowed to continue without the Igbos replying in a manner that will show their annoyance.

“I, therefore, call on all Igbos to reply to Buhari in the same coin by rejecting all APC candidates at all levels at the poll.

“Igbos should give zero votes to all APC candidates from top to bottom to display their grievances against the government.

“A government that does not respect the Igbos and their leaders should not be rewarded with votes.”

