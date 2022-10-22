The Chief Executive Officer of Luxuryworld Bathrooms Ekwenugo Chigozie Philip has said he works to earn money despite his wealthy background

Speaking with newsmen Chigozie “I am from a rich family but I chose to work out a living on my own,” the CEO of Luxuryworld bathrooms started while fielding questions from a journalist from his Lagos base recently.

“I market a lot of products under our brand such as mirror: You can use mirror in your bathroom and bedroom. Jacuzzi is kept in the bathroom for bathing, to make it less stressful. Shower mixer tap is used to sprinkle out water from the tap to the basin for washing of hands. Led mirror light has many features while bathroom accessories contain the soap dish used in keeping soap, tissue holder for holding toilet papers, among others,” the CEO of Luxuryworld bathrooms said.

“My most significant moments is when I started getting real estate contracts. This wasn’t what I expected but I am very happy seeing my business brand coming this far.

“My brother gave me the business advice in 2017 when I was going into LuxuryWorld Bathrooms. He told me to stick to this business and never to give up. I am glad I did.”