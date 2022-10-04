The agrarian community of the ancient Agbarho Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, South-South Nigeria, was recently thrown into near anarchy as the deposed King, Samson Oweh, Ogugu 1, who was until August 2022 the Ovie of Agbarho allegedly stormed the town with supporters and made straight for the Palace.

This was made known by community sources over the weekend, who craved anonymity for fear of being attacked by interests allegedly serving the interest of Mr Oweh.

However, according to Chief (Barr.) A.E. Ukrakpor, in a September 30, 2022 dated petition to the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, on behalf of the entire community and Agbarho Council of Chiefs, the Leader of Thought called on the IGP to wade into the matter as the community is experiencing the Peace of the graveyard lately owing to the alleged nefarious activities of Mr Oweh’s supporters including men in police uniform, who reportedly accompany him, whenever he visits the community.

He stated that, sometimes last week, there was early morning inferno in the King’s Palace in the morning of that fateful day preceding the arrival of the deposed monarch and his crowd accompanied by his men in police uniform.

Chief Ukrakpor, further stated that, while the community was making efforts to put off the fire, the deposed King and his crowd arrived the scene, chased everyone away as the men in police uniform, who escorted them watched.

“Shockingly,” the petition stated, “the king ordered his supporters to enter the Palace,” an instruction which was carried out.

The petitioner further stated that, “On the order of the deposed King, the Palace was broken into in broad daylight and all the valuables including large number of mattresses, chairs, doors and louvres, split air-conditioners, fans and many other valuables were carted away.”

Describing the development as a threat to the entire community, the petitioner seek the IGP’s intervention while casting doubts on the impartiality of the Delta State Police Command in the matter, having surreptitiously shown interest in the matter.

“As a peace-loving people,” the petition called on Louis Edet House “to urgently warn the state Command not to plunge the community into crises as the actions of its men in support of the deposed King ‘may spell doom’ for the entire community while it also urge the police Headquarters to immediately arrest Mr Oweh.”

The petition stated that Mr Oweh had been dethroned and no amount of support from any quarter can force him as king on Agharho Kingdom as he is warned never to repeat the events of last week.

“Oweh may not be lucky as he was last week if he repeats what he did in our community. No one can foist him on us as a King, who recklessly undermine the culture, tradition, norms and values of our people in his notorious one and half year reign.

“Whoever wants Oweh may go crown him king over their own community but surely not in Agbarho Kingdom. We have made our grouse known to the IGP and we shall do everything to protect our heritage. Those properties carted away were commonwealth of Agbarho Kingdom and all had been taken away by someone, who thinks he can eat his cake and have it,” Chief Ukrakpor stated.

However, efforts to speak with the HRM Oweh were to no avail as calls to his line were largely unsuccessful and messages unreplied.

As at the time of filing this report, both parties – the King on one side and 12 prominent leaders of the kingdom have been invited by the Commissioner of Police in charge of Delta State Command, Muhammed Ali, to appear before the command for possible intervention.

