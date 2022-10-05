…OPC ready to secure S-West, says Gani Adams

By Dayo Johnson & Dapo Akinrefon

Traditional rulers in the northern senatorial districts of Ondo State, yesterday, lamented that the deplorable state of federal roads in their areas is aiding kidnapping and other criminal activities on the highways.

The monarchs, who said it has led to the collapse of their economy, described the development as very disturbing and an embarrassment for the people in the Akoko areas.

According to them the roads from Itapele junction to Isua, Idoani, Isua and Kabba in Kogi State, the Owo/Benin axis, Owo/Akungba/Ikare/Erusu to Ayere and Akungba to Isua, the roads have become death traps.

The Akala of Ikaram Akoko, Oba Andrew Momodu, who spoke on behalf of the monarchs, lamented that the bad nature of the roads has also aided the low economic life of the people.

Oba Momodu said: “Apart from shutting down the economy of the area, the deplorable condition of the roads has further increased insecurity challenges like kidnapping and armed robbery, all of which have created fear in the minds of the people.

“We, therefore, call on the federal government to dualise the Ikare/Owo federal highway, considering the volume of vehicles plying the road and its importance to Northern/Southern trades.

“We are, however, optimistic that if the roads are rehabilitated, this will go a long way to reduce insecurity and crimes especially, kidnapping, banditry and robbery in the area.”

OPC ready to secure S-West, says Gani Adams

Meanwhile, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, yesterday, said the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, is ready to secure the South-West region with all its might and strengths.

Adams said this while unveiling the OPC dependable security team in Oyo State.

The event, held at Dayland event Centre, Barracks, Ijokodo in Ibadan, had in attendance over 20,000 members of the group in the state.

Giving reasons for the composition of the security team, Adams said: “The OPC Dependable Security Team is a child of necessity that was borne out of our desire to secure the southwest region against intruders.

“The OPC Dependable security team is a combination of about 200 members each from each of the 68 local government areas and LCDA in Oyo State and it is just to show the strength of our dependable forces in the state.

“We are using this to send a strong message to the terrorists masquerading as kidnappers and killers and across the South-west region. We will resist any attempt to turn Yoruba land into a hub of terrorism. The southwest is no longer a home for terrorists.

“We are beginning to see the results with the Ikorodu experience. However, I believe that the new security arrangements will usher in a moment of peace in the Southwest. OPC will not relent in its efforts to rid the region of terrorists and their allies.”

