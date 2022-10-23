Barcelona continued from where they left off at midweek as they secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Athletic Club at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Goals from Ousmanne Dembele and a hat-trick of assists for him to Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Roberto and Ferran Torres were enough to see the Blaugrana cruise to their second win in a row.

The first goal came after a shot from Ousmane Dembele was saved by Unai Simon, and Lewandowski curled in a perfect cross to find Dembélé who scored a rare header to put the hosts in front as early as the 12th minute.

Sergio Roberto doubled the lead sux minutes later firing past Simon after receiving the ball from Dembele inside the box.

In less than five minutes, Barcelona made it three as Robert Lewandowski typically outsmarted his marker after Dembele found him in the box to grab his 12th goal of the Liga campaign.

Ferran Torres then came off the bench in the second half to cap victory for Barcelona with a smashing finish off yet another assist from Dembele.

Barca were forced to play the final few minutes with 10 men after Sergi Roberto suffered an unfortunate shoulder injury after Xavi had already made all five substitutions, but the home team managed to keep the clean sheet and make two wins on a bounce.

RELATED NEWS