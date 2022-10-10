.

Deltans in the United Kingdom congratulates the Deputy President of the Senate and Delta State APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on your conferment of the national honour of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Delta State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the UK, Mr Lucky Gbenedio in a press release noted that the CFR conferred on the Obarisi of Urhoboland was a well-deserved award.

Me Gbenedio stated further that the CFR honour has confirmed that they were right in endorsing DSP Omo-Agege as the best man for Delta State come to the 2023 governorship elections.

He reiterated the resolution of Deltans in the Diaspora to support the emergence of a more credible candidate as the Governor of Delta State in 2023, noting that amongst the lots, Senator Omo-Agege stands out as the best hand.

He disclosed further, that Omo-Agege having distinguished himself at the National level, it’s time for him to use the experience he has gained to transform Delta State from its current backwardness.

According to him; “DSP your conferment with the National Honour of CFR by President Buhari is a testament to your outstanding contributions to the National development of our great country Nigeria.

We Deltans in Diaspora wish to congratulate you on this feather to your cap and reiterate our resolve to support you in your quest to pull Delta State from the current socio-political quagmire.”

He, therefore, enjoined Deltans to support and vote for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the next governor of Delta to come to the 2023 elections.

RELATED NEWS