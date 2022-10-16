Daniel Reyenieju

makes case for quick rehabilitation and completion of East-West road





A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Reyenieju Daniel has commiserated with flood victims in Delta State, noting that both the state and the Federal government must address the issue of flood ravaging the state holistically.

Reyenieju in an interview with journalists yesterday in Abuja said that all hands must be on deck to give the people of the state the good life they deserve.

The former lawmaker said that well-meaning individuals in the state and corporate entities that are benefiting from the state should up their corporate social responsibility response.



He also used the opportunity to call on the Federal government to start rehabilitation work on the East-West road, stressing that the road is too important to the economic activities of the Niger Delta area.



“Flood issue is a natural disaster which is not peculiar to Delta state alone, other states in the country also have their own terrible experience of this ravaging flood disaster. Right now we can only call on both the Federal government and the state government to put in place intervention that will give succor to individuals that were affected.



“Most people have lost their lives as a result of this ravaging flood disaster which is very unfortunate. I just pray that the soul of those that have lost their lives Rest In Peace.



I therefore reiterate and affirm my call on corporate entities and well-meaning individuals to come to the aid of our people affected by this natural disaster”, he stated.