The Delta State All Progressive Congress Councillorship Candidates (DACC) from across the 25 LGA’s of Delta State today paid a courtesy visit to the APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi in his Asaba country home.

State Co-ordinator of the group, Hon. Austin George Osikorobia in his remark, said like majority of Deltans, they were delighted when Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi emerged as APC Deputy Governorship Candidate in the forth coming general elections.

Hon. Osikorobia vowed that the group will mobilize across the 270 wards of the state to ensure APC wins massively in the 2023 polls.

In his response, the All Progressive Congress Deputy Governorship Candidate, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi while thanking them for their courtesy visit, charged them to return to their respective wards to continue to mobilize for the party to emerge victorious across all elections in 2023.

Osanebi urged them not to be deterred but remain focused, stating that by God’s grace, he will not let them down when the APC is elected next year.

