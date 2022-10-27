Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has said that his administration would sustain its commitment to providing a needed environment that would stimulate the growth of commercial activities in the state.

The governor stated this while inaugurating the regional branch of Providus Bank on Thursday in Asaba.

He said the state government would continue to work hard to ensure that there is peace and security in Asaba and other parts of the state.

He said that the influx of commercial banks in the state is a healthy development, and reiterated that his administration would continue to do the needful to ensure that businesses thrive in the state.

According to him, the growth in the number of commercial banks in the state capital is a sign that the economy of the state is booming and needs to be tapped into by investors.

Okowa lauded the management of the bank for all its interventions in schools and at the General Hospital in Ibusa, and expressed the hope that more interventions would be made with the establishment of the bank in Asaba.

“We have continued to hear about Providus Bank but today, we have you sited here in Asaba.

“And it is not just a branch as you have already told us that it is a regional branch that would cover this whole catchment area.

“Not too long ago, we had the Premium Trust Bank sited here in Asaba and today it is Providus Bank.

“We are happy as a state because the more banks you have, the more banking and support services you have both as a business community and also for the government of a state.

“It is also a sign that the economy in the particular place where the branches are sited is actually booming economies that can be tapped into.

“And, to that extent, you are helping us to judge or to have a true assessment of the impact of our governance in the state capital,” he said.

The governor added, “we have several banks in the state capital here and in the last few years, a lot of businesses have moved in.

“Even a lot of our brothers from across the Niger now live here and go to Onitsha for their businesses. This is because, over time, Asaba has become very peaceful.

“The environment has become so welcoming and people are comfortable bringing up their kids here because of the various institutions provided,” he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Walter Akpani, said that the bank which was licensed for commercial banking operation in 2016, has 13 branches nationwide.

He said that four new branches would be established soon, adding that the Asaba branch would serve as a regional hub of the bank.

He said that the mission of the bank is to help businesses prosper across the country.

He lauded the Gov. Okowa-led administration for providing the necessary ambience that had stimulated the growth of businesses in the state.

Akpani said that the track record of the bank was not just to support businesses but institutions.

RELATED NEWS