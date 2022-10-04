The people Democratic Party women leaders in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State have commended the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mrs. Jennifer Adasen Efeviroro for the initiatives and programmes powered by her ministry to equip young men and women in the state.

Speaking yesterday in Ughelli during a welcome ceremony in the commissioner’s home town Mrs. Gherehe Beatrice the PDP LGA woman leader appreciated the Commissioner for her kind gesture and show of love towards the women and children in the local government area.

“Efeviroro is a God sent, a woman of substance and a great pillar as well a resourceful leader who God has blessed to look towards humanity.

“The reasons why most of us are still in the party today is because of Efeviroro motherly care and massive support towards the women.

“We are calling on fellow women in authority to emulate the virtues of the Commissioner for Science and Technology.

In her remark, Efeviroro said I’m delighted to be with you all and listened to your request as you all have tabled your priorities. This is what government entails and I know you face diverse challenges. However, I intend to do my best to support and give succor to you my fellow women and mothers of Ughelli

South LGA.

