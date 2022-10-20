By Chancel Sunday

The Ebenana-owei of Tarakiri Kingdom in Patani local government area of Delta State, HRM Owoupele Danladi Foubiri, PhD (Urology), Angulu I, has lauded the federal government over the appointment of Maj. Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) as the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

Foubiri, who congratulated Ndiomu over his appointment, yesterday, noted that the appointment was well-deserved and urged Niger Deltans to give him the needed support.

He said: “I wish to thank the federal government for appointing Maj. Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) as the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“I want say, that Ndiomu’s appointment is well-deserved and I believe he would lead the programme to greater heights.

“On this note, I hereby call on beneficiaries and all Niger Deltans to give Ndiomu the needed support to enable him pilot affairs of the programme to achieve maximum success”.