The Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro, has expressed displeasure over alleged pipeline security surveillance of Urhobo and Isokoland allegedly awarded to a high-ranking senator through Zane Energy wherein the brother is the Chief Executive Officer and the Managing Director, noting that the lawmaker is shortchanging Urhobo youths for his personal gains and not a public good.

Akpodoro, who stated this in a chat with newsmen on Wednesday in Warri, Delta State, urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited to immediately revoke the subcontract given to the high-ranking senator, wondering if the lawmaker and Senator wants to be playing the role, which ex-militants ought to play.

He stated that the high-ranking senator was never part of the armed struggle and shouldn’t reap from where he did not sow while calling on the FG to in the interest of peace and security in Urhobo land withdraw the contract of OML 30 and 34 lying within Urhobo and Isoko axis from the politician, which he said amounts to arm-twisting Urhobo youths.

“That he is a Senator is enough engagement for him, he shouldn’t covet that which should naturally come to the youths of Urhoboland”, Akkpodoro said, “the ex-militant leaders in Urhobo and Isoko including himself are more deserving of the contract,” adding that, but for the weakness of Urhobo youths, the Senator shouldn’t have dared hijack the pipeline contract.

The Mayor querried the rationale behind “coveting” the pipeline job by proxy using his younger brother at the detriment of Urhobo public good, blaming the NNPCL and the national security apparatus for allowing a politically-exposed person to take over security of such an important national treasure.

According to the Mayor, who doubles as the Coordinator of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, the high ranking senator has demonstrated enough greed and should look elsewhere to build his political war chest as he vowed to ensure that the Senator loses the contract if only for Urhobo youths to be the gainers for it.

“When we were in the creeks, this particular senator was nowhere to be found. Has he seeing other lawmakers or sectional leaders hustle to hijack contracts that belong to the youths? Why is he impeding the progress of Urhobo Youths? Government Ekpemukpolo a.k.a Tompolo, hails from a senatorial district that has a Senator, ditto Ayiri Emami, yet, they were not robbed of the contracts but Urhobo and Isoko youths are jinxed by a Senator who want to own the world.

“Why for God sake is the FG not rewarding loyalty and solidarity to the nation? We hailed Tompolo’s contract because he was deservedly awarded the surveillance job and also Emami; on what ground was the Urhobo corridors of pipelines awarded to this senator? NNPCL should right its wrong immediately to save us from looming crisis,” Akpodoro stated, maintaining that, the time has come for Urhobo Youths to reject oppression by one “winner takes all.”

The ex-agitator commended the success already achieved by Tantita Security Services, describing the revelations already made by the firm as massive while he hailed the intelligence network of the firm.

Going by the revelations, the firm has confirmed its capacity to protect the pipelines in its areas of operations and for the nation without let or hindrance while he called on NNPCL not to set Urhoboland on fire.

Akpodoro urged Urhobo and Isoko youths to ensure that the high-ranking senator loses the election at the polls come 2023, saying; if as an aspirant to the Government House, the said high-ranking senator ambushed the good of the two ethnic nationalities, he will do worse as a governor, adding that he should take a queue from other gubernatorial flagbearers in the state, who are not hijacking contracts that should go to the youths.

Pointedly, the Mayor said youths of Urhobo and Isoko extractions had approached the Senator earlier but he denied involvement in the contract only for youths who he said borrowed money to travel to Gbaramatu to meet with the management of Tantita Security Services where they were shockingly told to go and meet the senator to whom the OML 30 and 34 had allegedly been awarded.

“This senator should emulate his colleagues in the red chamber of the National Assembly and gubernatorial candidates who are not running after contracts against the good of their people. As it is now, he is the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, he’s the pipeline surveillance contractor, the contractor handling the construction of the Federal Polytechnic Orogun, the Sapele – Eku rehabilitation and the gubernatorial candidate – all in one person.

“Our coalition knows already that the OML 30 and 34 are in the wrong hands and that may throw spanner in the works of Tantita Security Service and we are not unaware that the particular high-ranking senator is handling the surveillance contract is a bundle of confusion waiting to happen,” the Mayor concluded.

