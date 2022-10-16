.

The Chief Henry Okechukwu-led Organisation for Ndokwa Unity a.k.a Ndokwa Unite, has commended all politicians of Ndokwa nation led by Otunba Friday Osanebi, who is the gubernatorial running mate to the DSP Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress, APC over their intervention in rescuing victims of the flood currently ravaging the riverine areas in Ndokwa nation particularly Ndokwa East.

This development got to its peak Saturday, as the contestants of Ndokwa extraction for various offices could no longer stand the agony of seeing their kits and kin being submerged by the devastating flood while the government in the state play the ostrich hence, the swift move to cushion the effects of the natural disaster.

The politicians had jointly set up Internally Displaced Persons, IDP Camp in Kwale to accommodate victims from across communities in Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West while large consignment of food items, clothing materials, mattresses and other relief materials were provided.

Onotu Okechukwu noted that the actions of the politicians is a proof that the 2023 general elections will produce responsible men and women who would change the narratives of the long suffering people for the better as he expressed satisfaction for all that was done saying, “it has never been this good.”

Among the party candidates who played roles in the rescue efforts were: the APC House of Representatives candidate, High Chief Johnson Opone, House of Assembly candidates of Ndokwa Nation: Comrade Tony Ndanenu,Valentine Oyemike and Comrade Dave Ochonogor.

The Umutu, Ukwani Local Government Area-born Onotu Okechukwu called on more public spirited individuals to come to the aid of the flood victims, who he noted have lost their means of livelihood to the flood saying the essence of humanity is to help one another.

In same vein, Onotu Okechukwu paid glowing tribute to the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in the state, DSP Omo-Agege for his needs-assessment tour of the state. He described the Senator representing Delta Central as humane with deep passion for the citizens.

He observed that the lawmaker has proven over and over again, that he can be trusted with power having shown enough “dexterity, zeal, love, character and competently leading the people of the oil-rich state.”

The Deputy Senate President had expressed concern over the surging flood in parts of the state, which he noted, has caused massive destruction, saying, “our people need help.”

The gubernatorial hopeful had lamented the devastation caused by the floods to food crops, farmlands, houses and property, resulting in some cases to loss of lives.

He visited Evwreni, Uwheru Communities in Ughelli North Local Government Area; Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps at St Michael College as well as Isoko Central School Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Delta Central lawmaker expressed concern at the level of devastation caused by the flood, and called on relevant agencies of the federal and state governments to urgently come to the aid of the flood victims.

He also called on affected residents to move upland, even as he tasked the state government to be alive to its responsibilities in addressing the welfare of affected communities and citizens.

According to him; “We have government here at the state level. I can’t imagine anything that is important right now than pushing for the welfare of the citizenry. After all, these are the people who voted us into office. I think everything that government is into, both at state and federal levels, most especially the state, should be put on hold and the welfare of our people immediately addressed. And thereafter, we look for how we address the concerns in the immediate future.”

“It is very worrisome that this happens year in year out. This will be the second time I’m coming to Uwheru on the same issue. And I begin to wonder what government is doing, most especially here at the state level, to forestall a reoccurrence. I recall a couple of years ago, I tried my best to address this flood control issue, especially at Ohoro, Agadama and Egbo Ide Communities.

“Our people are in pains. And they need help right away. Even before coming here, I have already reached out to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and also the Director General of National Emergency Agency, NEMA, impressing on them the necessity to bring immediate relief and assistance to those who have been rendered homeless with all source of livelihood wiped out”.

Onotu Okechukwu said the selfless attitude of the deputy Senate President is the reason Deltans are falling over one another to support his gubernatorial ambition saying, succour will come at last for deltans with Omo-Agege in the saddle, May 29, 2023 going forward.

While commiserating with the victims of the flood, Onotu Okechukwu maintained that Omo-Agege in his representative prowess has mitigated the humanitarian crisis that would have arisen from the flood debacle, as he called on the people of the state never to relent in their resolve to vote massively for the Orogun-born politician in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

“It is not common in the contemporary political space to see a DSP Omo-Agege who has passion for his people. Our gubernatorial hopeful have proven time and time again to be reliable, dependable and trustworthy in his visionary leadership. His prompt response to the plight of the people each time there’s need, is second to none.

“During the Covid-19 induced economic lockdown, we saw the lawmaker handy, he provided palliatives in cash and kind to the people particularly the elderly across socio-political divides in the state and beyond without discrimination. This flood has come and same man is leading the humanitarian efforts to exit the people from the trauma nature has subjected them, it is commendable,” Onotu Okechukwu maintained, while calling on the government to roll out its humanitarian tanks to help the victims saying; the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration is negligent.