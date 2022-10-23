Flood victims in Uwheru waiting for the sharing of food items donated by the Ughelli North II, DTHA candidate, Hon. Onoriode Agofure during a visit to the community

By Etop Ekanem

As part of efforts to put smiles on the faces of flood victims in Uwheru Kingdom, the Delta State House of Assembly candidate, Ughelli North Constituency II, under platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Hon. Onoriode Agofure, has donated food items worth millions of naira to flood victims in the kingdom.

The relief materials donated to the flood victims includes 100 bags of rice, 32 bags of beans, hundreds packets of mangi, hundreds bags of salt, cartons of tomatoes, 50 catons of indomie, baskets of onions, cartons of vegitable oil and bags of water to over twelve quarters of Uwheru Kingdom

Hon Agofure while presenting the items to the President General, Uwheru Development Union, UDU, Hon. Macpherson Igbedi said it is very sad and unfortunate that the devastating flood has affected the Uwheru kingdom which is under his constituency, and that with what he has seen so far, it is heart breaking.

Agofure said, “It is on this assessment that we came this morning to sympathize with our brothers and sisters and also to provide some relief materials in our little capacity to help alleviate the sufferings of our people being affected by the ravaging flood.

“So far we have covered over 12 quarters of Uwheru kingdom and we will ensure that each quarter affected by the flood gets relief materials, as we are not here to score political points but to tell the world the sufferings our people are going through as a result of the flood and I urge them to be strong at this trying times, as we continue to do our best.

The Director General of Hon. Agofure Campaign Organization, Chief Francis Onobruchere on his part said, “We are here to present food items to the affected communities of Uwheru kingdom as a result of the devastating effect of the flood that has overtaken the kingdom and you can see we have patiently gone round the twelve quarters to give them the items.

Hon. Friday Gbagbeke and Hon. Peter Emajemite while speaking to newsmen on the event commended Hon. Onoriode Agofure for his kind gesture, mostly in providing succour for the flood victims, describing Agofure as a young man with the heart of giving without party lines, but to all affected persons.

The President General, Uwheru Development Union, UDU, Hon. Macpherson Igbedi has commended Hon. Agofure who in his wisdom has distributed food items to all affected communities of Uwheru kingdom. We appreciate him for having our interest at heart. We call on him to continue to assist us as after the flood and we will also assis him too when the time comes.”

Head of the women group, Chief (Mrs) Christana Otejiro Etagbedare who also spoke said, “I thank God for Agofure who has brought these food items to us. We are suffering because of the flood and Fulani herdsmen also disturbing us yearly. So we thank him”.

