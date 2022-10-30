Olorogun Charles Obada is a front line politician in Delta state and a former formidable governorship candidate of the Nigeria Advance Party, NAP, in the 2003 guber election.

He aspired again for the governorship seat in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the coming 2023 general polls but later pulled out of the race due to what he termed glaring effort to skew the entire process in favour of the winner of the primaries.

Ologorun Obada, a son of late General Orho Obada , is currently the Convener ,Obada Political Frontiers, a prominent political group in the state.

In this interview with Vanguard newspaper , he speaks extensively on his expectations at the presidential , governorship and other levels of the general elections next year.

Are you still in the PDP ?

I left the PDP. Until recently the PDP was a party to beat in Delta state because of the outstanding performance of the past governors. But it is not so with governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The party has lost direction in almost the last eight years. The PDP has lost its positive direction. So I felt I should move on.

Also on the candidate

fielded by the PDP, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori Francis, I do not see him being governor of our great state.

I am on my way to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

My support is for the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Chief Ovie Omo-Agege , to be governor of our great state. He is obviously going to be governor of the state from 2023. If you match him with any candidate in the race you know he is the most qualified. Is it in terms of political exposure, grassroots relationship ? Just name them.

Also I am for the APC’s Senatorial candidate for Delta central Olorogun Dafinone Ede. We know his capacity. We know his family. And the father was very active in the drive for development in our state. Its a family we call the Guinness book of record world breakers.

For the House of Assembly seats in my local government, Ughelli north , it is also for the candidate of the APC. I believe in his potentials. And I am certain he will make it. It is APC all the way in the state and at the presidential level.

At the presidential level?

There is no doubt in my mind that Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the next president of our country. We see what he did for Lagos state as governor. We should rally round him to bring his wealth of experience to take our country to greater heights.

When it comes to the issue of former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, it will be unfair to the country for another northerner to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari. I am sure Alhaji Atiku realizes it and it is clear to him that he cannot win the election. He has been a serial presidential aspirant , candidate and a loser

Alhaji Atiku’s choice of running mate has even caused him a minus in the presidential race. It is only a miracle that will save the political future of the governor of my state, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa. He is obviously on his way to retirement from active politics from next year. The PDP leaders are seeing the defeat staring at them.

What is your choice for the Ughelli/Udu federal constituency seat?

It is Pastor Rep Francis Waive. He is doing great. He is certainly going to be re elected. Electorates have said they will vote outside party sentiments at the general polls in the state. Both the PDP and other parties are routing for him.

Any word for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC ?

INEC, from the Electoral Act, I know it will not be business as usual. We are confident that INEC will deliver a credible election.

Let me say this on the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, I hear people say he has street credibility, it is not true. If he ever had he has since lost it. Go to Osubi, where he lives , to hear his people talk about him, you will know he has since lost touch with the people.

The support already for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege across the state is massive. I think Deltans are seeing him as the governor of the state from next year.

I am also related by blood to Delta north senatorial . My grand mother from my maternal side is from Anioma. I am reaching out to my Anioma people to rise to deliver Senator Omo-Agege.

Distinguished Senator OmoAgege should go and sleep , we will deliver him. The entire state is for him.

Let me say this to Chief David Edevbie, the outcome of the Supreme court judgement on his case challenging the candidature of Sheriff of the PDP should not be seen as the end of his political career. He should work for Senator OmoAgege.

Chief James Ibori is my political father no doubt. I also salute him specially.

If there are fourteen keys to deliver the next governor of the state I am one of them. If in the process some of the keys are not functioning properly then know that I can be the master key.

Any word on the memories of your late father, General Orho Obada?

My father, General Obada left a good name. He left the spirit of contentment for us. Am building myself politically. We are a happy family but we still miss him very dearly.

I also want to say a word on governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state. We are proud of him in the South. When we look at who is true a leader , I the senior son of General Obada is saying that Wike is a man, he is a true leader. Forget party affiliation.

Finally I am out to work for those I believe will serve this state gloriously.

RELATED NEWS